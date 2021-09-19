Boise State suffers a heartbreaking loss on the blue to Oklahoma State 21-20

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time ever a Big 12 opponent took on Boise State at home, but in the end, Oklahoma State held on to beat the Broncos 21-20.

The Broncos got off to a good start in front of their rowdy fans as 36,702 were in attendance.

In the first quarter, Hank Bachmeier would find Davis Koetter for his first touchdown as a Bronco, a 28-yard reception capping an impressive 70-yard drive.

Bachmeier would go 22-34 for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception, he also got sacked four times as the Broncos offensive line had a hard time stopping Oklahoma State's stout pass rush.

Oklahoma State would respond with a one-play 75-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren, the Cowboy running back had 32 carries for 218 yards and two scores.

Boise State would answer taking a 17-7 lead on a Cyrus Habibi-Likio touchdown run, but then the wheels came off for Boise State.

After two big negative plays to set up a 3rd and 18, Boise State would be called for pass interference on a ball that landed out of bounds and looked uncatchable, Oklahoma State would turn that into a Jaylen Warren touchdown.

On the next play from scrimmage, George Holani fumbled leading to another Oklahoma State touchdown and the Cowboys led 21-20 at the half, and that one play would be the only play the Broncos had in more than fourteen minutes of actual gameplay as OSU took seven minutes off the clock after receiving the second half kick.

"We got to be more efficient, obviously we have to finish the first half," said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos. "The first half wasn't exactly stellar, we didn't finish the half the way we are capable of."

"When we went in at halftime, I had to look at the scoreboard because I thought we were down by 20," said Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. "Looked at the scoreboard and we were ahead."

In the second half, there would be no scoring, but there would be more drama as Riley Whimpie forced a fumble that JL Skinner picked up and ran into the endzone, fans thought they had a touchdown but the officials blew the whistle and ruled Warren down by contact.

The call got overturned on replay, but the return did not count, Boise State had the ball with a chance to win late in the fourth quarter.

"That was a great play by Rylie first and foremost," said Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho. "You know selfishly and biasedly I think they let that play go and go back and review it after which would have helped the Broncos a lot, but at the end of the day it is what it is we still got the ball back we just need to do a better job finishing both offense and defense."

The Broncos would try a 36-yard field goal with 2:05 to play, but an Oklahoma State player tipped the kick and it was no good.

"As a team, we take pride in defending the blue we are going to take this feeling and everything we learned going forward the rest of our season," said Kaniho. "We got a lot of football left to play and we are excited about those opportunities."

"The crowd was awesome that's the atmosphere here that Bronco Nation and the support they give we obviously have to do a better job finishing for them," said Avalos. "We will and again that starts with us as coaches."

Boise State starts Mountain West Conference play next Saturday when they play at Utah State and I wanted to leave you with a moment I thought was pretty cool as both team's fans sang some Garth Brooks.