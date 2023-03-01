Boise State Students re-count the last minutes of BSU upset win over San Diego State, 66-60

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, the Boise State Broncos took down No. 18 San Diego State, 66-60, in a late-game comeback. It was fueled by Max Rice and his 12-point scoring run that came in the last minutes of the match.

After the game, fans stormed the court to celebrate with their beloved Broncos team.

Two Boise State students, Scott Brewer and Zack Tyree, were at the game and there to storm the court. They shared their experience with Idaho News 6.

Interview with Brewer and Tyree