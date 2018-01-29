Boise State students get ready to dance all night and help kids in need

Some Boise State students are getting ready to dance the night away and help kids in need. The Boise State All-night Dance Marathon that benefits Saint Luke's Children's Hospital is still a month away, but fundraising has already begun. On Sunday organizers held dance workshops with local professionals with all of the money going towards their fundraising goal of $190,000.

"We just have fun and are there to celebrate the lives the lives of these kids, and our dancing can make miracles happen, but here it's amazing to have these professionals come in and teach aspiring dancers," said Boise State senior Kylee Solberg.

This year's 17-hour dance marathon is February 23rd and 24th. Over the years they've raised more than a half million dollars for Saint Luke's Children's Hospital who honored them this year with a Luke Award.