Boise State Spirt Squad helps Special Olympic Cheer Team

Nampa - The Special Olympic Unified Cheer Team performed in front of a packed house and dazzled the audience after receiving guidance from the Boise State University Mainline and Cheerleaders.The

The Unified Cheer Team brought the the crowd to their feet at the Ford Idaho Center on Friday March 16 after months of training with volunteers from the BSU Spirit Squad.

Special Olympic cheerleading has grown in popularity here in Idaho after first being during the Special Olympic World Games of 2015 in Los Angeles.

"They worked so hard the past couple of months and it is really nice to see that work pay off," said Emily Covolo of the Boise State University Mainline.

Volunteering is one of the main pillars of the Special Olympics and these collegiate athletes were proud of the team's performance after spending an hour every Tuesday for the last few months to help spread their enthusiasm and teach the squad about spirit.

The Unified Cheer Team performed a routine that included a cheer, a dance and a series of acrobatic maneuvers that had the crowd cheering.

All of it is in preparation for the cheer team to root on and support the Special Olympic athletes when the state games starts on June 8 in Twin Falls.