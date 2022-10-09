Boise State scores 20 unanswered to beat Fresno State 40-20 on the blue

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference beating Fresno State in front of the largest crowd in Albertsons Stadium history.

It has been an interesting year for Boise State with all the changes, but it looks like they have found an identity with a really good defense and a running game that has emerged after Dirk Koetter took over as offensive coordinator, they even combined the two by bringing in defensive linemen in short yardage running situations.

George Holani ran for 157 yards on 17 carries and caught a touchdown pass while freshman Ashton Jeanty had 109 yards on 19 carries and ran for two scores, both running eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second straight game and that's the first time in Boise State history a pair of runners did that on back to back weeks.

Taylen Green threw his first touchdown pass as a Broncos, Green went 10-18 for 127 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, but Green's ability to run has made a big difference for the Boise State offense even though he only got 22 in this game.

The Boise State defense did not allow Fresno State to score in the second half, Ezekiel Noa had a big game with an interception, a sack and on one series he made all three plays to force a three and out.

Fresno State did a good job with down and distance creating manageable third downs, they went 8-15 in the game, but the Boise State defense came up with two interceptions and if you take away the touchdown after Green's interception, the defense really held the Bulldogs to 13 points.

Boise State has a bye next week giving the Broncos two weeks to prepare to play at Air Force, one of the projected best teams in the conference even though the Falcons currently sit at 1-2 in the Mountain West.