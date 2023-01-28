Boise State says layoffs to the Human Resources Department will not impact learning in the classroom

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State laid off four full-time and two part-time positions in the school's Human Resources Department this month. The decision, first reported in the Idaho Statesman, was in an attempt to save funds, according to Mike Sharp, Director of Media Relations.

Sharp says the Idaho Board of Education has tasked all state agencies with prioritizing funds, which is a part of the reason for this decision.

"We were able to save $275,000 with some cost-cutting measures that involved, sadly, some individuals,” Sharp told Idaho News 6.

Sharp says every job is important and decisions like these aren't taken lightly. But being a state agency, the University has an obligation to the taxpayers to be as fiscally responsible and efficient as possible. He adds that there are still 45 jobs in the school's HR Department and the entire school employs over 5,000 people.

The University says the cuts aren't expected to have an impact on students in the classroom.

“Every single job matters," Sharp said. "And when somebody loses their job it’s a very serious thing that has to be taken seriously. I do want to make sure that the public knows that there is no danger to this being felt by students. This is not something that will reach the students in their classrooms.”

