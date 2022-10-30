Boise State routs Colorado State 49-10 to remain perfect in conference play

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos have never lost to Colorado State and that would not change in front of 33,985 fans on the blue, BSU is now 13-0 all-time against the Rams.

This game would never be in question as the Broncos dominated Colorado State 49-10 as BSU improves to 5-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

The offense continues to improve as Taylen Green had a very efficient day going 24-30 for 305 yards and two touchdowns, Green also ran one in.

The game was a coming out party for the Broncos receivers as Stefan Cobbs, Billy Bowens, Davis Koetter, Eric McAlister and LaTrel Caples all caught passes, tight end Riley Smith also caught his first touchdown pass of the year.

The Broncos dynamic duo of running backs returned from injury in this game as George Holani and Ashton Jeanty combined to find the endzone four times, Holani rushed for 108 yards on the ground.

The Boise State defense also continued their dominance, they gave up one long touchdown pass, but that was pretty much it as they held the Rams to 170 yards in the game.

Defensive tackle Divine Obichere had his best game as a Bronco, the redshirt senior had seven tackles and two sacks, BSU had five sacks in the game.

A little trickery from @taylengreen17 😈



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/zGXygNWKEG — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 30, 2022

Boise State will play out of conference next Saturday as they welcome BYU to the blue, the official game time for this rivalry matchup has not yet been announced.

The Broncos have three conference games remaining, they currently have a one game lead on Wyoming with a matchup looming in Laramie on November 19, but if the Broncos keep winning they will host the Mountain West Conference in December.