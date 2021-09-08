Watch
Boise State returns to the blue with fans in the stands

The Boise State Broncos host UTEP on Friday night, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as fans look forward to being able to watch the Broncos in person for the first time in a long time.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 08, 2021
The Broncos lost their season opener 36-31 at Central Florida last week, BSU started off with a bang taking a 7-0 lead on Tyric Lebeauf's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, Lebauf had two interceptions in the game.

Boise State took a 21-0 lead, but the offense couldn't get anything going in the second or third quarters and UCF came storming back to take the lead.

The Broncos had a shot at a game-winning drive, but Hank Bachmeier throw an interception to dash the hopes of Boise State fans in the bounce house.

"They loved the challenge of the crowd noise and going into a hostile place like that," said Head Coach Andy Avalos. "It was an unbelievable learning experience for us, but one that we needed."

Now the Broncos have their first opportunity to show the home crowd what they are all about when UTEP comes to town and we will see if the fans can bring Albertsons Stadium to life.

"It’s not the biggest stadium, but it is one of the loudest venues that I’ve ever played in or coached in," said Avalos. "That include SEC stadiums and NFL stadiums and it is unique that way."

The players look forward to playing in front of Bronco Nation, something they haven't been able to do much because of the pandemic.

"It’s going to be awesome you have guys that have been here for one or two years who have never experienced that because of COVID," said wide receiver Khalil Shakir. "And to be in that atmosphere to be in that environment I’ve been telling guys it is the best thing you will ever be a part of."

The majority of tickets have already been sold, but some remain for the home opener and as the pandemic gets worse we don't know how many games BSU will be able to play in front of fans this season, fans are required to wear masks inside the stadium.

