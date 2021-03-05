Menu

Boise State releases 2021 football schedule

Doug Lock-Smith
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 05, 2021
The Boise State 2021 fall football schedule is out.

Head Coach Andy Avalos debut season will feature four non-conference games — on the road at UCF (Sept. 4) and at BYU (Oct. 9), and back-to-back home games against UTEP (Sept. 11) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 18).

The full schedule is:

  • Sept. 4 - @ UCF
  • Sept. 11 – UTEP
  • Sept. 18 – OKLAHOMA STATE
  • Sept. 25 - @ Utah State *
  • Oct. 2 – NEVADA *
  • Oct. 9 - @ BYU
  • Oct. 16 – AIR FORCE *
  • Oct. 23 – OPEN
  • Oct. 30 - @ Colorado State *
  • Nov. 6 - @ Fresno State *
  • Nov. 13 – WYOMING *
  • Nov. 20 – NEW MEXICO *
  • Nov. 27 - @ San Diego State *

This will be the third season BSU will close the regular season with a conference road game, according to BSU Athletics.

The 2021 Mountain West Championship will be Dec. 4, but the location has not been set.

The Broncos will start the season with a 23-consecutive season winning streak (1998-2020), which is tied with Michigan for the 14-th longest streak in the FBS history, according to BSU Athletics.

Season tickets are on sale now. All dates are subject to change and kickoff times will be announced later.

