Boise State releases 2021 football schedule

The Boise State 2021 fall football schedule is out.

Head Coach Andy Avalos debut season will feature four non-conference games — on the road at UCF (Sept. 4) and at BYU (Oct. 9), and back-to-back home games against UTEP (Sept. 11) and Oklahoma State (Sept. 18).

The full schedule is:

Sept. 4 - @ UCF

Sept. 11 – UTEP

Sept. 18 – OKLAHOMA STATE

Sept. 25 - @ Utah State *

Oct. 2 – NEVADA *

Oct. 9 - @ BYU

Oct. 16 – AIR FORCE *

Oct. 23 – OPEN

Oct. 30 - @ Colorado State *

Nov. 6 - @ Fresno State *

Nov. 13 – WYOMING *

Nov. 20 – NEW MEXICO *

Nov. 27 - @ San Diego State *

This will be the third season BSU will close the regular season with a conference road game, according to BSU Athletics.

The 2021 Mountain West Championship will be Dec. 4, but the location has not been set.

The Broncos will start the season with a 23-consecutive season winning streak (1998-2020), which is tied with Michigan for the 14-th longest streak in the FBS history, according to BSU Athletics.

Season tickets are on sale now. All dates are subject to change and kickoff times will be announced later.