Boise State plays at San Diego State Friday morning with championship hopes still alive

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has won their last four games improving their overall record 7-4 in Andy Avalos's first season as head coach as BSU.

The Broncos still have a shot at making it to the Mountain West Conference Championship game, but they need help as UNLV needs to defeat Air Force Friday afternoon.

Boise State would earn a spot in the title game in that scenario, but only if the Broncos can win at San Diego State who is 10-1.

"They are a big physical team on both sides of the ball that’s what they do," said Avalos. "It is going to be our biggest test."

It will be interesting to see how that plays out with the Boise State offense going up against a strong defensive front because the offensive line has been the biggest weakness for Boise State this season.

"For us to be able to come back from how we started I think has been huge," said quarterback Hank Bachmeier. "For us to grow as a unit and as a team to be able to be in the position we are in this week we are definitely grateful."

This week Boise State helped serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Boise Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving feast.

We are so grateful to have the opportunity to give back by serving Thanksgiving dinner to the Boise community today! pic.twitter.com/IsTOr8pluw — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 24, 2021

Now the Broncos have a chance to shine on the national stage when they take on San Diego State on the Friday after Thanksgiving on CBS with an early start time of 10:00 a.m.

"We were all kids one day and loved playing football and running around on Thanksgiving in the park," said Avalos. "Now we get to do it on that type of stage and that is pretty special."

Boise State is coming off a 37-0 shutout of New Mexico where special teams blocked two punts for touchdowns and that unit could make a big impact in Friday's game whether it is in the return game, blocking punts or relying on kicker Jonah Dalmas who has been fantastic this season.