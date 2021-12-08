Boise State plans on giving back to the community as they prepare for the Arizona Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos will play Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve in Tucson at noon.

The game won't be televised, but it will be streamed on Barstoolsports.com and it will give the Broncos one more chance to play this season after the Arizona Bowl made Boise State their top pick out of all the teams from the Mountain West Conference besides the champions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE BARSTOOL ARIZONA BOWL:



🗓 12/31/21

⏱ 2 pm (EST) / Noon (MST)

📍Tucson, Arizona

🏟 Arizona Stadium

📺 https://t.co/pfgbMUSKpM / Barstool Sports App on Smart TV’s / Barstool Sports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter / Sling TV

🎟 https://t.co/A7HEjcCLOx pic.twitter.com/BjeTfkx6Yw — The Barstool Arizona Bowl (@BarstoolBowlAZ) December 7, 2021

"Yeah, we are super excited as a team and me personally to have one more opportunity to play," said senior Kekaula Kaniho who has played more games as a Bronco than any other player in team history. "Bowl week has a lot of events and perks that come with the bowl game."

This senior group has faced many challenges last year they had to play in empty stadiums as the entire team had to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

They also decided not to play in a bowl game last year and the season before the First Responders Bowl they played in got canceled in the first quarter because of the weather.

"Not being able to play in those two games was definitely difficult," said senior linebacker Riley Whimpey. "So I’m grateful that we get to this year because you never know obviously for me this is my last game, but for the younger guys you never know when it is going to be the last time you step on the field so you just have to enjoy every moment and take every opportunity as it comes."

The Arizona Bowl is more than three weeks away so along with their preparations for the game the football team plans to join other teams at Boise State to do a coat and shoe drive to give back to the community.

"Part of the reason I came to Boise State in the first place, I felt the support from the community was amazing and second to none," said Whimpey. "Bronco Nation has done a great job the past five years supporting us so for us to be able to give back to them and give back to the community is going to be an awesome opportunity for us."

The Broncos (7-4) will face Central Michigan (8-4) out of the Mid-American Conference, they feature the top rusher in the nation this season.