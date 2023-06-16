Boise State Men's Basketball to play exhibition games in Canada this Summer

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team is headed north of the border this summer as they'll play three exhibition games in Canada from July 29 - August 4, the team announced Friday.

The NCAA allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years. The last time head coach Leon Rice took his team abroad was in 2016 when the Broncos played in Costa Rica.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our team,” said head coach Leon Rice in a statement from the team. “With the experience we have coming back from last year’s team along with our newcomers who can make an immediate impact, it will be so beneficial for our team to hit the ground running before the fall. This is a great way for the players to acclimate to one another while gaining international experience.”

The team will play Trinity Western University and Fraser Valley University in Vancouver, then head to Kamloops to play Thompson Rivers College.

Because of the trip, the NCAA allows the team to have 10 practice dates before the trip. The team will start practicing in mid-July.