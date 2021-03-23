Boise State men's basketball facing off against No. 1 seed in NIT tournament

The Boise State men's basketball team is on their way back to Texas ahead of its NIT quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 seed Memphis.

The Broncos advanced after a one point win against Southern Methodist University last week. Boise State had five starters score in double figures, but their explosive offense will face one of the best defenses in the country.

Head Coach Leon Rice said the Tigers are the best team the Broncos will face so far this year while playing without their second leading scorer, Abu Kigab, who had surgery on his shoulder last week.

“I expect this to be another great one," Rice said. "It is going to take a lot of toughness, it is going to take a lot of you can’t let one mistake lead to another cause that is what they are really good at making you turn it over once and then it snowballs on you.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.