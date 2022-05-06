Watch
News

Actions

Boise State men's basketball coach to assist Team USA

Rams on deck for Coach Rices bunch
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Loren Orr
<p>BOISE, ID - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Leon Rice provides instruction to guard Marcus Dickinson #0 of the Boise State Broncos during second-half action against the UNLV Rebels on February 03, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 93-91 in overtime. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)</p>
Rams on deck for Coach Rices bunch
Iowa St holds off Boise St 75-64 to win Puerto Rico Tip-Off
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 15:00:04-04

BOISE, Idaho — Leon Rice, the Boise State men's basketball head coach, has been named an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team. This is Rice's USA Basketball debut.

The team will compete this summer at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship. The U.S. has won gold at 9 of 11 FIBA Americas U18 Championships since the event's creation in 1990.

Rice is the winningest coach in Boise State men's basketball history. He has led the Broncos to seven postseason appearances, including the 2022 NCAA tournament. He has been named the Mountain West Coach of the Year twice.

Joining Rice will be Tad Boyle with the University of Colorado, who has been named the head coach, and Mike Boynton Jr. with Oklahoma State University will also assistant coach.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to serve as a coach with USA Basketball. I'm looking forward to coaching alongside two of the best coaches in college basketball and mentoring some of the rising stars in our game. It will be an amazing experience, and I am humbled by the opportunity," Rice said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light