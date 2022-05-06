Boise State men's basketball coach to assist Team USA

BOISE, Idaho — Leon Rice, the Boise State men's basketball head coach, has been named an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team. This is Rice's USA Basketball debut.

The team will compete this summer at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Men's Championship. The U.S. has won gold at 9 of 11 FIBA Americas U18 Championships since the event's creation in 1990.

Congratulations to our very own @CoachLeonRice who was just named a 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙐𝙎𝘼 𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉𝙏 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃!!#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/I7hTeVTqnq — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) May 6, 2022

Rice is the winningest coach in Boise State men's basketball history. He has led the Broncos to seven postseason appearances, including the 2022 NCAA tournament. He has been named the Mountain West Coach of the Year twice.

Joining Rice will be Tad Boyle with the University of Colorado, who has been named the head coach, and Mike Boynton Jr. with Oklahoma State University will also assistant coach.

"It's an incredible honor to be able to serve as a coach with USA Basketball. I'm looking forward to coaching alongside two of the best coaches in college basketball and mentoring some of the rising stars in our game. It will be an amazing experience, and I am humbled by the opportunity," Rice said in a statement.