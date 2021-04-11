Boise State hosts spring scrimmage in front of fans at Albertsons Stadium

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos held their annual spring scrimmage and they sold out all 6,500 tickets giving fans a chance to see this new team led by new head coach Andy Avalos.

Fans haven't had the opportunity to watch the Broncos in person for a while because of the pandemic.

"It feels normal we didn’t have any normal anything last year and it’s just nice that they allowed people to come out," said Ron Crowe

The scrimmage saw the return of running back George Holani who missed most of last year with injuries and also set the stage for the battle at the quarterback position.

Hank Bachmeier started both of the last years and he threw one touchdown and one interception, Jack Sears played for BSU last year before getting hurt he transferred from USC.

For some of the other notable performances check out the video.

Tomorrow we will have more on the spring scrimmage including reaction from Andy Avalos.

The scrimmage provided a way for fans to get excited as BSU welcomed back alumni and the Boise State faithful got their first look at this new team.

“There is a lot of buzz, a lot of excitement about this team not only the players but also the coaching staff," said Crowe. "They are going to be good, it’s going to be exciting.”