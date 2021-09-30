Boise State hosts Nevada in a matchup featuring a top quarterback vs a stout Broncos defense

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State got back in the win column last Saturday with an impressive 27-3 win at Utah State to open Mountain West Conference play and this Saturday the Broncos host Nevada.

In the past six quarters, the 2-2 Broncos have only allowed three points and leading the charge for Boise State's defense has been junior safety JL Skinner.

"I’ve just really been playing with no fear right now and I'm just out there trusting my technique, trusting everything I’ve learned and just going," said the San Diego native.

Skinner is tied for 4th in the nation with 45 tackles, he's forced two fumbles and recovered one, against Oklahoma State Skinner made a number of impressive plays including running down a Cowboys receiver who reversed fields and the huge hit that sent shockwaves across the nation through social media.

"I just really had to put my phone down because it was like every second somebody was blowing my phone up," said Skinner. "But it was really nice to make that hit and make that play, it has made me really excited."

Skinner and the Broncos secondary have a tough task in front of them as 3-1 Nevada and quarterback Carson Strong comes to the blue for their first conference game of the season.

"Carson Strong is projected as a top pick in the NFL draft and you can see it, he can make every throw, he is patient in the pocket you get him off his spot with pressure and he can still make that deep comeback on the far hash," said Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. "He's an NFL arm talent and I'm obviously not the only one saying that."

But Boise State's secondary has played well with Tyric LeBeauf tied for second in the nation with three interceptions, Tyreque Jones has two picks, Kekaula Kaniho is a team captain with loads of experience and then there is Skinner.

"He obviously does some things on the field where you are like that is an impressive young man," said Danielson. "But just like anything, there is a lot that we need to continue to grow in to continue to be the defense that I believe we can be."

Skinner who thanks Bronco Nation after every game on Twitter agrees and believes he can be even better and that's a scary thought for opposing offenses

“We’ve lost, we’ve lost two games so I know there are a lot more plays I could make," said Skinner. "There are a lot of things I could do better and right now I’m not even satisfied with the way I’ve been playing, I think there is another level I could reach."

The game on Saturday kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are almost sold out, Boise State will not require a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination card, but fans are required to wear masks.

It's also homecoming and the parade starts at W. Cesar Chavez Lane at 10:00 a.m. fans are encouraged to wear orange for the orange out and Boise State has implemented a new way to buy beer to avoid long lines in the stadium.