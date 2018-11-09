Boise State hosts Fresno State in key Mountain West Conference matchup

For the first time since 2001, the Boise State Broncos are the underdogs on the blue, oddsmakers have Fresno State favored by two and a half points.

For Boise State this game starts a gauntlet in November that could lead back to the Mountain West Championship game, the good news is the Broncos control their own destiny but BSU will most likely need to win their last three games.

Quarterback Brett Rypien needs just 36 yards to set the all-time record for passing yards in Mountain West history, however, the senior's legacy will likely be determined by this final run.

Fresno State is ranked 23rd in the country, the Bulldogs give up just 12.3 points a game tied for the second fewest in the nation, Fresno State is led by senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion who is a threat to through the air and with his feet.

Boise State has only lost eight games at home since the start of the century, they have the best record in the country and this season will be remembered by how well they protect the blue.

Kickoff is at 8:15 and the game is airing on ESPN 2.