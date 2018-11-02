BOISE, ID -

Boise State's Homecoming Parade will be held tomorrow with activities for students, staff and the community. The parade is set to start at 5 p.m. on the corner of University Drive and Theater Lane.

During the parade, six members of the Boise City Council will be honored as Distinguished Alumni -- while former Boise State President Bob Kustra and his wife, Kathy, will be honored as the parade’s grand marshals.

Homecoming week will wrap up as the Broncos take on the BYU Cougars at 8:15 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.



