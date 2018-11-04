Boise State Homecoming draws thousands of alumni back for a visit

BOISE, ID - The Boise State campus is bursting with school spirit this weekend, as thousands of alumni return to Albertson's Stadium to catch the 2018 homecoming game in person.

Festivities on campus have been steady since Monday.

"It's real exciting because you have people from all different generations coming in together just showing that exact same spirit that they've had throughout the years and just showing that Boise State is such a great home for everybody," said Amanda Alexander, an alumna.

The 2018 Homecoming Parade, which traveled down University Drive, kicked off at 5 o'clock with former Boise State President Bob Kustra and his wife Kathy serving as this year's grand marshals.

Alumni are hoping for a home-turf win Saturday against the Brigham Young Cougars.