Boise State home opener is this weekend. Here are some Albertsons Stadium rules to remember.

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos are playing their home opener on Saturday afternoon against the University of Tennessee-Martin. Before you go, here are the things to keep in mind about attending the games.

Security

Metal detectors at each public entrance

No weapons (including pepper spray)

No outside noisemakers

No umbrellas

No coolers

No tripods, video or tape recorders

No camera lenses longer than four inches

No hard sided or wheeled bags

No large backpacks or hand bags

No outside food or drink

No glass or plastic bottles/containers

No Drones, iPads, laptops, or tablets

Parking

Parking will likely be very busy on Saturday around campus, so expect more traffic and more patrols handing out tickets. There are a number of Parking lot restrictions and closures that can be found here.

Parking in Julia Davis park or any other parks around the green belt overnight is prohibited. Cars left overnight will be towed.

The university also offers a shuttle service to help alleviate parking struggles. More information for those shuttles here.

Tailgating

City of Boise Ten-To-Ten Zone. Area where people are able to drink alcohol.

This Ten-To-Ten Zone is the area where 21-year-old people can drink from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on game days. The alcohol must be in opaque plastic cups. Glass containers, beer cans, and any type of bottle with alcoholic labeling is prohibited.

