Boise State gears up for Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Thursday night's Mountain West Tournament game against UNLV showed just how much March basketball can be a roller coaster. Boise State lost a 22-point second-half lead and had to go into overtime before securing the 87-76 victory against UNLV.

The Broncos will be back in action Friday night against Utah State, a team they split the season series with one game a piece.

The last time the teams played each other was in Logan, UT just last week. The Broncos could not slow down Taylor Funk, who finished the game with 24 points, shooting nine of 12 from the field. Funk is the team's second-leading scorer this season, and last night he lit up New Mexico, scoring 32 points in a 91-76 win.

The game starts at 10 pm MT and will be aired on CBS Sports Network.