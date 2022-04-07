Boise State gears up for their annual spring scrimmage to close camp

BOISE, Idaho — Fans will get their first opportunity to see the 2022 Boise State Broncos in action during the Blue and Orange spring game on Saturday.

The party will start with tailgating at noon followed by the Bronco Walk at 2:45 p.m., the scrimmage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and following the scrimmage fans will be able to mingle with the players on the blue.

"Steaks are on the line," said Joel Schneider, director of football, who is setting the parameters for the scrimmage. "It's exciting to get the fans back engaged into the spring game and make sure they can cheer for a side offense or defense and kind of track it as the game goes on."

The offense will compete against the defense in four quarters that will be eight minutes long. The second quarter will feature a red zone game called lockout where the offense will start on the 15-yard line. The offense has four plays to score and if they get a touchdown that will be worth six points, a stop by the defense is worth six and the defense also gets a point if they hold the offense to a field goal.

The rest of the scoring works is a touchdown is worth six points, a field goal is three points and a point for PAT and an explosive play. (12-yard run or 16-yard pass). The defense gets six points for a touchdown, a turnover or a fourth down stop is three points, three and out and a sack are worth two points and four points for holding the offense to a field goal in the red zone.

"We want to see it go back and forth, it needs to go back and forth between offensive and defense throughout all situations that are going to pop up in the scrimmage," said head coach Andy Avalos.

Avalos enters his second year as the Bronco's head coach. He said the team has progressed through camp and a lot of young players will get reps in the scrimmage.

"Which is awesome," said Avalos. "What comes with that is some growing pains, but after spring break they have really made a huge jump."

The Broncos will officially finish spring camp on Monday giving the coaches a chance to assess the team's performance following the scrimmage.