Boise State football team riding high after win, but cornerbacks coach says there is still work to do.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos play their first home game of the year on Saturday.

The team sits at 1-1 after losing to Oregon State to open the season, but bounced back in Albuquerque by beating New Mexico.

𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿 🔜



🆚 UT Martin

🗓️ Saturday, September 17

⏰ 2 PM MT #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/rTHkNkXaql — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 13, 2022

Now, the team will face an FCS opponent in Tennessee-Martin who shares the same record as the Broncos.

Cornerback's coach Demario Warren will be coaching his first game on the Blue Saturday after being hired in January. Warren said with all the preparation that needs to be done this week, the excitement level will have to wait.