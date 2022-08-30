Boise State football prepares for first game of the season against Oregon State

BOISE, Idaho — Like the rest of the college football world, camp is over for the Boise State Broncos and the first week of the season is upon them. The team is heading up to Corvallis this weekend to start their 2022 season against Oregon State.

According to starting safety JL Skinner, who led the Broncos in tackles last season, the shift heading into the first game week is palpable.

“There’s not necessarily a different energy," Skinner said while addressing the media Tuesday. "I say there’s a different urgency and focus. We know the task at hand, we know what Saturday is for us, so we’re just really practicing that way so when Saturday comes everything will be easier for us.”

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Kane Ioane echoed that same feeling. He said as a coach, he can tell there was a difference in the first day of practice.

“There is just something different about game week," Ioane said. "There’s just something knowing that at the end of this week, all the hard work, all the preparation, all the training is going to be able to come to fruition for them.”

The last time the team played against Oregon State was in the 2016 season, where Boise State beat the Beavers in Corvallis 38-24. The Bronco's offense was led by their tailback Jeremy McNichols, who ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Last season, Oregon State finished in the middle of the PAC-12, but they were a bowl team. They ended their season on a loss against Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Oregon State is dangerous on the ground. They averaged 212.4 yards a game in their rushing attack. Ioane also gives props to their coaching staff.

“They’re a very well-coached team," Ioane said. "Both on the offense and defense side of the ball. Speaking from defensively, I know those guys over there, their staff, and they do a tremendous job as far as their preparation, how they go into each week with a game plan specifically tailored for each defense they’re seeing. But they know their strengths and they play to their strengths.”

Historically, the PAC-12 has a stronger football reputation than the Mountain West. Skinner said he doesn't share that sentiment though.

“I’m going to be honest with you, the Mountain West is up there with the Pac-12 if you really look at things," Skinner said. "There’s not a different look at it, but it is a little bit more motivation in a sense because we know what they’re thinking right now. And we just want to go out and show and play our game and represent this city, this conference, and everything about the Boise State Broncos when we go play them.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.