Boise State football plays the Wyoming Cowboys Friday

Boise State Football is back on The Blue Friday for a matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos are looking to keep the momentum from last week's big-time upset win against the 23rd ranked Fresno State to improve their 1-3 record at home. The Broncos are still in pursuit of a bowl game and Mountain West Championship.

In order to make that happen, they have to start winning at home where they have struggled this year.

"At the end of the day, wherever we are at, it can be in the parking lot, whoever is the most physical team more times than is going to win," said head coach Andy Avalos. "Whoever executes and is more consistent throughout the course of the game and plays that way in the three phases of the game is going to win."

Gameday parking is expected to be a bit busy. Parking enforcement officers will be patrolling the campus and the nearby neighborhoods. There are ways to avoid parking headaches with the free downtown shuttle.

Gameday shuttles start-up two hours before kickoff and have different pickup spots around downtown. The buses run every 15 minutes and resume immediately after the game.

If you are headed out to Albertsons Stadium to catch the game live, you need to know what to wear. Tonight's game is a black out and at last check, there were still tickets available.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports One.