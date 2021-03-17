Boise State football pauses all activities due to increase in COVID-19 cases

BOISE, Idaho — The Director of Athletics for Boise State announced all football-related activities are on pause after an increase in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is and always will be our primary concern,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Director of Athletics. “At this point in time, we felt it was in the best interest of the program to pause all activities.”

A news release said the University is going above the off-season guidelines outlined by the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport. The guidelines include PCR testing for 5 to 50 percent of student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel every two weeks.

Before spring football practice started earlier this month, Boise State held weekly PCR testing for 50 percent of the team, according to the release. Since practice started, 100 percent of student-athletes, coaches and staff in the inner bubble have been tested on a weekly basis.

The Broncos are set to start their season on September 4 against the University of Central Florida Knights.