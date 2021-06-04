Boise State football mini plans available now

Mini plans for Boise State football's 2021 season are now available.

BSU Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Thursday mini plans are now on sale for the 2021 Bronco football season. Fans can choose between two separate plans, each featuring one game per month in September, October and November, according to BSU Athletics.

The Blue Plan includes the Oklahoma State (Saturday, Sept. 18), Air Force (Saturday, Oct. 16) and Wyoming (Friday, Nov. 12) games.

The Orange Plan includes the Oklahoma State (Saturday, Sept. 18), Air Force (Saturday, Oct. 16) and New Mexico (Saturday, Nov. 20) games.

“Our student-athletes deserve sellouts at each of our six home games, so if you can’t commit to all six games for a particular reason, these mini plans provide an opportunity to hit one game per month,” Dickey said. “If you haven’t joined us at Albertsons Stadium in the past, this is also a great opportunity to come see what we’re all about."

The Broncos current 2021 schedule is (home games in bold):