Boise State Football looks to bounce back in Reno against Nevada

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football is headed to Reno, Nevada this weekend for a conference match-up against Nevada. The Broncos are 6-3 after a 31-28 loss to BYU last Saturday. All their losses have come against non-conference opponents though, meaning they are still in the driver's seat of the Mountain West.

A conference title has been the goal for the team all season and with three games left they are just a couple of wins from punching their ticket to the conference title game.

If Boise State wins against Nevada on Saturday and beats Wyoming next week, they will have secured their spot.

“We’re super positive," said offensive line coach Tim Keane. "Everything we want to accomplish, all of our goals are out in front of us and that’s great this time of the year. So many teams this time of the year are just playing for pride and moral victories and we have everything we want to accomplish right in front of us.”

It might be easy to look over 2-7 Nevada, but Nevada came to Boise last year and beat the Broncos 41-31 just last season.

That Nevada team looked a little different though. Their quarterback from last season, Carson Strong, and their best receiver, Romeo Doubs, both have NFL experience now. Daiyan Henley, who led the league in both tackles and interceptions last season, transferred to Washington State.

Even after a poor showing against BYU, Boise State's defense is still ranked No. 4 in total defense. BYU had multiple huge screen plays that led to points for the cougars. Boise State Linebacker DJ Schramm said the team knows what it needs to do to bounce back.

“When we went and looked at (the BYU game), it came down to pursuit and tackling," Schramm said. "We got to, not just get to the ball, but take the proper angles. We can’t get cut back on like we did. And then we just got to tackle better, we got to get them on the ground with the first guy.”

The game will kick off at 8:30 pm MT and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.