Boise State fans are excited for the future of Bronco football

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State landed its highest-rated player when Malachi Nelson transferred from USC. Nelson was a five-star recruit from the high school class of 2023 and has four years of eligibility remaining.

"He has an arm talent that is impressive and he makes great decisions," said Spencer Danielson, Boise State's head coach. "He’s also very athletic, he’s long, he can make plays with his feet to throw the ball, he can also create plays in space to run the ball to get first downs."

The quarterback has Bronco Nation buzzing as we caught up with some young fans at the basketball game to get their reaction.

"I jumped up and down," said Cade. "I'm very excited," said Brody. "Paired with Jeanty, we are going to be lethal this season," said Preston.

In the aftermath of getting Malachi the Broncos also got Cameron Camper, a wide receiver from Indiana and also Tavian Woodard, a defensive lineman from Ball State. Defensive back Jeremiah Earby transferred from Cal last week.

This week the Broncos also got Tevon Griffey who will join the team as a preferred walk-on. He's the son of hall-of-fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

"We have a very talented football team, but we haven’t done anything in 2024 and haven’t won any games," said Danielson. "Everybody is tweeting about it, I’m very excited about this team, but we also haven’t done anything so we have to prove it every single day."

However, fans can't help but look forward to the next football season with giant aspirations after the Broncos filled their roster through the transfer portal.

"We have a five-star quarterback, we are going to make the playoffs," said Cade.

By the way, the Boise State basketball team ran the longest home winning streak in the nation to 22 games when they defeated Colorado State on Tuesday 65-58.

The basketball team is 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference as they travel to take on Nevada on Friday, click here for the highlights.