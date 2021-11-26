Boise State falls at San Diego State dashing any hops of a Mountain West title

SAN DIEGO, Ca — San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16 to finish the regular season with a record of 7-5 in Andy Avalos's first season as head coach.

Boise State got off to a good start in this game as they took a 16-3 lead in the second quarter with a Jonah Dalmas field goal, which tied a school record for the most field goals in a season.

But everything changed when San Diego State replaced their quarterback and put in Jordan Brookshire, the Aggies scored a touchdown and a field goal in the final two minutes of the first half to close the lead to three.

The Aztecs would rattle off 24 unanswered points and defeat any chance Boise State had left at reaching the Mountain West championship game.

San Diego State's defense shut down the Broncos in the second half, the Aztecs had four sacks and Boise State had three turnovers while San Diego State had zero.

#Grateful for our 32 seniors who helped us win 11 regular season games for the first time in the program’s 99-year history. #Win22 pic.twitter.com/AHmYVH3PII — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 26, 2021

Near the end of the game, Hank Bachmeier was replaced by Jack Sears which Coach Avalos said was because Bachmeier took so many hits throughout the game.

"We played an unbelievable team today and they were better than us today they finished they played for four quarters," said Avalos. "We will have one more opportunity this year too and true competitors learn from situations like this."

Next up for Boise State, they will await an invite to a Bowl game. San Diego State will play either Air Force or Utah State depending on whether or not Air Force wins today, right now the Falcons are leading UNLV 24-0 at the half.