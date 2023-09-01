Boise State E-Sport's First Match of the Season Against UW

BOISE, ID — While the Boise State football team is a fourteen-point underdog against the University of Washington this weekend, the Broncos are also dominant in another sport. The BSU E-Sports team also took on the dogs for their first regular season matchup in their annual Gridiron Rival series.

The two games played were Overwatch and Rocket League. For those not familiar with these games, Overwatch is a futuristic first-person shooter, and Rocket League is like soccer with rocket cars.

Speaking with Emiliano Flores aka “Durtho” he showed plenty of respect for the competition's program and teams.

Flores is a sophomore on the Varsity Rocket League team for the Broncos. In his freshman year last season, he helped his team get all the way to the Worlds Tournament but fell short to Amsterdam. But, now with a few new recruits he looks forward to getting back to that top level.

Flores said “This performance went really well. This was our first official series that we played, since bringing in Wuzy who is a freshman we recruited. Bringing in two guys that I’ve known before, that have been playing in the pro teams for a while, I'm excited to see how we can perform this upcoming season.”

The Bronco Rocket League squad swept Washington in a best-of-3 series outscoring their opponents a total of 11 to 2 points.

On the other side of the stage, the Broncos took on the Huskies in a best-of-5 series on Overwatch. However, it only took the Broncos 3 rounds to send the Huskies packing.

Sophomore Jenny Cummins, aka “Daydream”, made her debut for the Broncos in round three of the match, as she was redshirted last season. For her first season being able to perform on the squad, she has very high aspirations for herself and the rest of her unit.

Cummins explained, “I think as a team we just want to get better. Win games. Win the Mountain West Championship for the fourth time in a row. For me personally, I'm just striving to be better, and get higher ranked and get going and try to do the best I possibly can do for the team.

For now, the Broncos are 1-0 in their Gridiron Rival series. Here’s a fun fact. The BSU football team is undefeated against opponents who have already been beaten by the Broncos E-sports team before kickoff. That streak will be tested of course against Washington this weekend.

