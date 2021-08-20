Boise State defense looks to set the tone under Danielson this season

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos continue their preparation as they are now less than two weeks away from their season opener at Central Florida.

Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough told the media this week he's tired of having to go against the Bronco's defense, but it is also helping his offense prepare for 2021.

"The cool thing for us as an offense is we know we are going against the best units out there," said Plough. "It is a daily struggle to move the ball against Coach Danielson’s crew, they are just talented in all three levels and it makes it really hard."

The Boise State defense returns eight starters including fifth-year seniors at every level, the defensive line features Shane Irwin and a whole lot of depth, the linebackers have Riley Whimpey and Ezekiel Noa and in the secondary, there is Tyreque Jones and team captain Kekaula Kaniho.

❌ NO FLY ZONE ❌



Here's a look at the top five safeties for the 2021 #MWFB season as voted on by the media ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TtIXmcwNKT — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 17, 2021

“Throughout this fall camp we have definitely grown as linebackers whether it is the first string, second string, or third string," said Noa. "Coach D always teaches us that we are in this together and I feel we have all grown together."

Spencer Danielson has been with Boise State since 2017, but this year will be his first year as the defensive coordinator, last year the defense gave up 27 points per game and that's more than BSU ever gave up when Andy Avalos was the defensive coordinator, but Danielson looks to change that with his contagious energy.

"I talk to our guys, it’s almost like this tidal wave you want the offense to feel like they can’t get away from when we are operating in character of who we want to be," said Danielson. "We are not that right now by any means, but that’s what we are working to and I really believe that confidence is created through preparation."

Injuries certainly played a role in last year's defense not performing up to Boise State standards, they gave up 51 points against BYU and that's something this new regime wants to change as they prepare for their first game of the season.

"iron sharpens iron," said Danielson.

The Boise State 2021 fall football schedule is here. https://t.co/N4Lg4BykSR — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) March 5, 2021

Boise State will travel to Central Florida on September 2, their game against UCF will be televised on ESPN with kickoff being 5:00 p.m. our time.