Boise State defense can't keep up Michael Penix Jr. and Co. as Washington beats the Broncos 56-19

SEATTLE, Washington — Boise State had no answer for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the Huskies dismantled the Broncos 56-19.

The energy was high Saturday in the section of Boise State fans after Sophomore Ashton Jeanty took a hand off seven yards to the endzone late in the first quarter.

Boise State put points on the board first, but it only took Washington under four minutes to respond with a touchdown of their own. Penix Jr. connected with Jalen McMillan for the Huskies first score. That was the first of five touchdown passes Penix Jr. would through in the game.

While the Broncos defense was struggling their offense was in consistent. They hit on big plays like a 50-yard screen pass that turned into a touchdown for Ashton Jeanty, but the team also punted six times in the game and had two interceptions.

Boise State starts the season off in the loss column for the third year in a row and they look to bounce back against UCF, Saturday September 9 on the Blue.