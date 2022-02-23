Boise State defeats San Diego State 58-57 in a thriller

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 13-2 and remain in first place in the Mountain West Conference after beating San Diego State in the final seconds.

This defensive battle came down to free throws, San Diego State missed a pair and Abu Kigab made two to give Boise State a 58-57 win, BSU went 17-26 from the line while Aztecs were 7-11.

"You know when you are in those moments locked in I think for me just focusing on my breath and I knew I was going to make them," said Kigab who led Boise State with 21 points.

The Broncos also got a huge lift off the bench from Naje Smith who scored 13 points, had four steals and contributed two blocks.

But perhaps the biggest shot of the game came from Emmanuel Akot who hadn't made a basket since returning from injury, with 35 seconds left E-Man would change that by hitting a three as the shot clock expired to give Boise State a one-point lead.

But San Diego State would take back the lead on an alley-oop slam by Nathan Mensah.

The Broncos would go to Marcus Shaver Jr. who has been so clutch at the end of games, but good defense by San Diego State forced Shaver's shot to miss everything and BSU was forced to foul.

On the other end, Matt Bradley missed both free throws and the Broncos got the ball to Kigab who started downhill and Mensah got whistled for the foul as both players went to the ground.

Here is a look at the final play where Abu Kigab drew the foul and sank two free throws to give BSU a 58-57 win. I don't get too into the calls, but you can make your own determination whether it was a foul or not. pic.twitter.com/kl7WZHhTzu — Steve Dent (@idahodent) February 23, 2022

Kigab would sink both free throws and Boise State gets a big win at home sweeping the season series with San Diego State.

Boise State plays at UNLV on Saturday and then returns home for their final game in Extra Mile Arena against Nevada on Tuesday.