Boise State defeats Fresno State in overtime after a wild finish

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos have won a school-record 14 in a row after winning at Fresno State on Friday night 68-63 in overtime.

WHAT A WIN!! SCHOOL RECORD 14 WINS! https://t.co/NQUs1ANaWA — Tyson Degenhart (@tdeggie13) January 29, 2022

The Broncos trailed by three with 4.9 seconds to play, an out-of-bounds play somehow freed up Marcus Shaver Jr., a quick pump fake sent the Fresno State defender flying by and Shaver found himself alone at the top of the key, he drilled the game-tying three which sent the game into overtime.

This marks the third time Shaver has hit a huge shot at the end of the game, all coming on the road and all of them leading to wins.

The overtime was an exciting rollercoaster with Boise State jumping out thanks to an 8-0 run, but then Fresno State went on a run of their own to tie the game.

Two free throws by Abu Kigab broke the tie and then Emmanuel Akot put the game on ice with his 5th three-pointer of the game, he led the Broncos with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Boise State's 68-63 victory marks a new school record with 14-wins in a row and it gives Boise State some breathing room as they sit alone in first place in the Mountain West with a perfect 8-0 record.

"It is very special, but we just want to stay in the moment we have a lot to prove just because we won 14 games doesn't mean we are satisfied," said Akot. "We want to win a championship and get to the NCAA tournament this to the outside world is fantastic, but to us, that is what we are supposed to do."

Boise State gets a little bit of a breather before they play in Laramie against Wyoming next Thursday and then they are back home on Saturday against San Jose State.