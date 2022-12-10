Boise State Club Hockey hosts a fundraiser for U of I students this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — This weekend, the Boise State club hockey team will be fundraising to support University of Idaho students following the murders last month.

The team is playing the University of Idaho club hockey team, this weekend at the Idaho Central Arena.

The money raised from both donations and auctions will be given to the Bruce & Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance for students experiencing emergency situations that impede their academic process. The money is grant money, meaning students don't have to pay it back like they would with a loan.

The puck drops at 7 pm on Saturday.

To buy tickets visit the Eventbrite page here, and to donate directly visit the donations page here.