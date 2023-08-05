Boise State Broncos put on the pads for the first time in fall camp

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos will play their first game at Washington in four weeks and they will have their first home game against UCF on September ninth.

The Broncos put on the pads for the first time in practice number three of fall camp and with Taylen Green at quarterback with running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty fans have a reason to be fired up.

Boise State sophomore quarterback Taylen Green drops it in the bucket from about 30 yards. We catch up the Broncos as they put on the pads for the first time in fall camp. pic.twitter.com/nfCwPwlSMo — Steve Dent (@idahodent) August 5, 2023

The Broncos have a new offensive coordinator this year as Bush Hamdan takes over for Dirk Koetter who filled in last season after Tim Plough got fired. Andy Avalos believes they found the right guy for the job and he will have weapons at his disposal.

"Bush is a guy who has the experience and he is the right fit," said Avalos. "Right now we are further along offensively then we have been in a long time."

Andy Avalos enters his third year as head coach and he started the press conference off by talking about special teams. The Broncos have more depth this year which will allow for more team reps as they compete in fall camp.

"There was little bit of wrestling and fighting going on out there today, but we made sure to hug each other before we left the field," said Avalos. "It’s football and very exciting."

Boise State's first opponent Washington just announced their departure from the Pac 12 along with Oregon on Friday, they will join USC and UCLA in the Big 10.

On Saturday, Arizona, Utah and Arizona State announced they will leave for the Big 10 joining Colorado, the Pac 12 now has just four teams with Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

The crazy shifts in college football also included San Diego State leaving the Mountain West for the Pac 12 only to come right back so the Mountain West remains the same and what does it all mean for Boise State.

"The landscape of college football is changing whether it is conference realignment, rule changes or NIL (name image and likeness)," said Avalos. "Obviously we are focused on what we can control, we all know we have a very challenging schedule this year and we can do that with confidence knowing we have an administration that is going to put us in the best position possible."