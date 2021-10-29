Boise State Broncos facing off against Colorado State Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos return to action Saturday when they travel to Colorado State for another Mountain West conference matchup.

Boise State trails Utah State and Colorado State by one game in the loss column. The Broncos are tied with Air Force, who defeated BSU in their last game.

All that means the Broncos need some help to win the Mountain Division, but it also means Boise State can't afford another loss as they come off a bye week.

The embodiment of the 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝘁 ⚒@kingdrewthegoat will lead the Broncos with the 𝗗𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 in Game 8!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/7MTRWqsN1d — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 27, 2021

Head Coach Andy Avalos says the past week featured some of the Broncos' most competitive practices of the season.

"The mentality and the urgency to start practice was awesome," said Avalos. "There was a bunch of competitive things built into practice as well as the team periods and competing against each other and how we did that."

Coach Avalos says the bye week helped some of the players heal from injuries.

Meanwhile, Colorado State lost their game last week against Utah State. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network.