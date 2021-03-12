Boise State Broncos enter a new era as spring football begins

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos begin spring drills this Friday on the blue. The team's 15 practice schedule culminates with the annual Boise State spring game on April 10.

New head coach Andy Avalos and his staff have been hard at work over the past two months preparing for spring.

"That's the exciting part. It's been challenging, it's every single day keeping the energy right focusing on the things that are really important," said Avalos. "So here we go. We get to put it together tomorrow afternoon."

When Avalos took the job, he talked about brotherhood, adding it takes time to develop as the players get used to this coaching staff that features six new position coaches.

“It's a new staff, it's our first spring together, and it will be no different going forward," said Avalos. "There's going to be competition every single day at practice.

At this point, Boise State doesn't know if fans will be allowed to go to the spring game because of the pandemic, but the new coach looks forward to the day fans can return to Albertsons Stadium.

“We would love to at some point get people in this stadium. We are working through that right now," said Avalos. "We have no official timeline on that yet, but we do have a lot of ideas that we want to get rolling on."