Boise State breaks records in its 50th commencement as a university

Boise State University hosted three separate commencement ceremonies to honor their graduates in front of their family and friends.

This year featured a record 3,200 students being eligible to walk at graduation, they earned 3,918 degrees and certificates with 1,620 of those being received with honors.

"Today has been a long time coming it took a lot of hard work, long hours and dedication," said Hope Masiado, who earned her second degree at Boise State. This one being a master's degree in Athletic Leadership. "It is all worth it and all that work is worth it when we get these diplomas and get to walk across the stage."

Hope competed in gymnastics for BSU and she will stick around after graduation using her degree in a prestigious position.

"I was asked to come back and work in the gymnastics program as their director of operations," said Masiado. "I’m so excited."

Boise State leadership went out of their way to make this graduation special as this class also had to deal with the pandemic.

"It was interesting because I haven’t been here for the majority of my schooling except for my senior year," said Alexandra Markoff, who earned a bachelor's degree in Global Studies in International Relations. "I was online from COVID, then I studied abroad in Spain and so this was my year here. I loved it, I loved all my professors and I learned a lot."

Alexandra will move back to Maryland and work at Calleva this summer. She was excited that her family and friends came to Idaho to see her graduate.

"Today is amazing all my family is here," said Markoff. "We had coffee and breakfast this morning so life is good."