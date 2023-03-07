Boise State Basketball players honored in season awards in the Mountain West

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Bronco's men's basketball team is gearing up for the Mountain West Tournament which starts Wednesday in Las Vegas. Before they left, the team was honored with three selections to All-Mountain West teams.

Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart earned himself a first-team all-Mountain West honor, while Max Rice was voted second team All-Mountain West and Marcus Shaver Jr. to third-team All-Mountain West and .

Brendyn Jones Marcus Shaver Jr. celebrates



Degenhart averaged 14.3 points per game on the season while shooting 53.7% from the field.

Shaver Jr. and Rice averaged 13.3 and 13.4 respectively.

The Broncos women's team also picked up some honors for their season. Abby Muse was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Muse averaged 2.8 blocks per game which ranked eighth nationally, and first in the Mountain West by almost an entire block per game.

Boise State University Athletics Boise State Women's Basketball, All-Mountain West Honors 2023

Muse and Elodie Lalotte were both named to the All-Mountain West honorable mention team. Lalotte averaged 9.9 points per game and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Dani Bayes and Natalie Pasco earned spots on the Mountain West All-Freshman team.