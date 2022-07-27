Watch Now
Boise State Basketball keeping head coach Leon Rice through 2027

Loren Orr
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:05:51-04

Boise State and head coach Leon Rice have decided on a contract extension that keeps the Rice through the 2027 season.

Rice has been the head coach of the Broncos since the 2010 season and is the winningest coach in program history. In the 12 seasons Rice has been with the team, the Broncos have a record of 244-144.

Last season, Rice led the team to the round of 64 in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Memphis 64-53. That point is the farthest the team has gone under Rice in the NCAA tournament. Rice also has three appearances in the NIT, advancing to the quarterfinal in 2021.

"I am so humbled and excited to be able to lead Bronco basketball into the future," Rice said in a press release." Our success has been made possible by not only the players and coaches, but the incredible support of the Boise State administration… We will continue to work daily to represent the Boise community with pride and excellence in all that we do."

