Boise State basketball game at Wyoming postponed because of COVID

LARAMIE, WYOMING — It's a new year, but a familiar story as the Boise State men's basketball team had their game in Wyoming postponed because of COVID.

The Mountain West Conference made the announcement stating that COVID concerns with the Broncos lead to the game in Laramie not happening today.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State men’s basketball program, the game between the Broncos and Wyoming scheduled for Saturday, January 1 has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/ZSAQJGwGpb — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 1, 2022

The conference also stated that the game is postponed, but if the two teams are not able to make up the game it will end up as a no contest.

Boise State won their conference opener at home against Fresno State last Tuesday, their next scheduled game is this coming Tuesday at Utah State.

This comes after the Boise State football team was not allowed to play in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve because too many of the players tested positive for COVID.