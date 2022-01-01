Watch
News

Actions

Boise State basketball game at Wyoming postponed because of COVID

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 17:14:21-05

LARAMIE, WYOMING — It's a new year, but a familiar story as the Boise State men's basketball team had their game in Wyoming postponed because of COVID.

The Mountain West Conference made the announcement stating that COVID concerns with the Broncos lead to the game in Laramie not happening today.

The conference also stated that the game is postponed, but if the two teams are not able to make up the game it will end up as a no contest.

Boise State won their conference opener at home against Fresno State last Tuesday, their next scheduled game is this coming Tuesday at Utah State.

This comes after the Boise State football team was not allowed to play in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve because too many of the players tested positive for COVID.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light