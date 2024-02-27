Boise State Athletics Announces Next $1M Investment

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Jeremiah Dickey, the director of athletics at Boise State University, announced that BSU's athletics department received a $1 million gift designated to assist the Bronco football program. The donor has requested to remain anonymous.

“Our thanks to those who have responded to the call for support and have made or expanded their investments in Bronco Athletics,” said Dickey. “Thank you. Our student-athletes benefit from every dollar.”

This is the third $1M gift Bronco Athletics has received since the public launch of Unbridled: The Campaign for Boise State. Since the launch of the Lyle Smith Society, this is the fourteenth $1M+ gift from a total of 10 different individuals or families.