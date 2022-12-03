Boise State Athletic Director, Jeramiah Dickey, holds press conference ahead of the Mountain West Championship

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, The Boise State Football team is hosting Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship.

On Friday, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey held a press conference to talk about what the championship means to him and the institution.

After the team's 2-2 start and the turmoil of losing your starting quarterback to the transfer portal, while also firing your offensive coordinator, Dickey was proud of how the team battled back.

“(winning) isn’t easy," Dickey said on Friday. "And for us to go on the run we did and to be able to end up not just in the championship, but hosting, I think says a lot about who we are and our team.”

Saturday's game is going to be televised nationally on Fox, right after the slate of World Cup games is broadcasted on the same channel. It is an opportunity for a lot of the country to see the Blue turf. National recognition is always something Dickey Strives for.

“My goal is to continuously put us in the best possible position to compete nationally bottom line," said Dickey. "And I believe we have the brand and we have the support and I know we can do that and we’re going to control what we can.”