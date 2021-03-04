Boise State announces plans for some in-person classes after Spring Break

Boise State plans to continue holding some in-person learning classes after spring break, reversing plans to go fully remote after the break.

The university announced the change in email sent to students Wednesday.

"Thanks to low COVID case rates on campus, instead of going to 100% remote classes after spring break, some in-person classes will offer an in-person option," the email states. "If you already have plans in place that will prevent you from coming back to in-person classes, classes will also be available online. It’s up to you."

Students living on campus will be required to test for coronavirus April 19-23, even for those who did not leave campus during spring break. Students who do not live on campus will not be required to test, but it is still available at the Boise State COVID Testing Center.