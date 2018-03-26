Boise State alternative spring break focuses on a commitment to community

Boise - Boise State students are enjoying spring break this week, however some students are taking this opportunity to help out in the community, across the country and beyond.

These alternative breaks give students and opportunity to make a difference while at the same time these students learn valuable lessons about community and the dynamics of the political and social spectrum.

Students get a chance to learn by doing and while two of the opportunities will take place in Boise, this program also allows students to travel to other places in the country and even to Jamaica.

Some of the programs include animal advocacy and rehabilitation in Kanab, Utah, fighting hunger in Idaho and environmental sustainability and National Parks in Zion.