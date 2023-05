Boise State 2023 TV Schedule Release: What channel can you see your Broncos on this fall?

BOISE, Idaho — The television schedule for the 2023 Boise State Broncos Football season was released Wednesday.

Their first game will be against Washington and will be broadcast on ABC, meaning you can watch it on Idaho News 6.

Boise state schedule release!!!



Can’t wait for the Washington game and the Fresno State game in November https://t.co/1QsLdGyE01 — Brendyn Jones (@brendyn_jones) May 31, 2023

Every other Boise State game will be broadcast on one of the Fox Stations or CBS Sports Network

Some of the channels and game times are subject to change.

The schedule is listed below. Home games are in bold.

Away - Saturday, Sept. 2 | @ Washington (1:30 p.m.; ABC)

Home - Saturday, Sept. 9 | UCF (5 p.m.; FS1)

Home - Saturday, Sept. 16 | NORTH DAKOTA (10 a.m.; FS1)

Away - Friday, Sept. 22 | @ San Diego State (8:30 p.m.; CBSSN)

Away - Saturday, Sept. 30 | @ Memphis (TBD; TBD)

Home - Saturday, Oct. 7 | SAN JOSE STATE (6 p.m.; CBSSN)

Away - Saturday, Oct. 14 | @ Colorado State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Home - Saturday, Oct. 28 | WYOMING (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Away - Saturday, Nov. 4 | @ Fresno State (8 p.m.; CBSSN)

Home - Saturday, Nov. 11 | NEW MEXICO (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Away - Saturday, Nov. 18 | @ Utah State (5 p.m.; CBSSN)

Home - Friday, Nov. 24 | AIR FORCE (2 p.m.; FS1)