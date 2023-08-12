Boise Soul Food Festival showcases family, food and culture

BOISE, Idaho — Kar and Cecil Raphino were one of 47 food vendors who participated in the Boise Soul Food Festival at Julia Davis Park on Saturday.

"It opens up taste on your palette that you didn’t even know you had," said Cecil. "It’s like what is this? This is good because you have been hit with the Taste of the Caribbean."

Cecil is from Haiti and Kar is from Trinidad and Tobago, they have been married for 35 years and even though they run a salon called Talk of the Town they spent all day cooking as a family.

"She is the main attraction, we are all helping her out because we know how good her food is," said Cecil. "My wife had it in her heart to cook and I said if you want to cook I'm with you."

We also stopped at B&B Soul Food who will have a food truck come on the market in September. Brenda Hambrick cooks to carry on the legacy of her late husband.

"We are selling fried chicken, fried catfish, collard greens, mac and cheese, corn dogs, baked beans and rib tips," said Hambrick. "We just put all the love in it and it makes me happy to see people eat and enjoy our food."

The mission of the organizers of the Boise Soul Food is to educate people and help grow black culture in our community while supporting black businesses.

Another goal is to pass on that culture to the next generation and that was on display with Taste of Caribbean as Cecil and Kar's son has developed a passion for cooking.

"He’s the only one I could say that has been blessed to have her recipe," said Cecil. "Praise the lord," replied their son Will.

The festival featured live performances we caught the gospel choir from the Christian Fellowship Ministry as they performed in the park.

Micron is the presenting sponsor and for the first time they featured a STEM village where people can learn about science with volunteers.

The festival has grown as this year they brought in 47 vendors compared to 12. It can be hard to find a parking spot near the park, but if you want to go the festival lasts until 8:00 p.m.