Watch
News

Actions

Boise shooter reported to police 3 times before mall attack

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Dent, Idaho News 6
Boise Towne Square Mall
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:17:58-05

BOISE, Idaho — Public records show police received multiple calls from people reporting an armed and threatening man in the months before the shooting at Boise Towne Square.

The Idaho Statesman obtained the Ada County Emergency Dispatch records through a public record request. The dispatch records showed callers had reported Jacob Bergquist to law enforcement agencies for separate incidents at a local Walmart, a hospital and a mall in recent months.

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured during the shooting. Bergquist died a day after exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers during the Oct. 25 Boise Towne Square mall attack.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light