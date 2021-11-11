Boise shooter reported to police 3 times before mall attack

BOISE, Idaho — Public records show police received multiple calls from people reporting an armed and threatening man in the months before the shooting at Boise Towne Square.

The Idaho Statesman obtained the Ada County Emergency Dispatch records through a public record request. The dispatch records showed callers had reported Jacob Bergquist to law enforcement agencies for separate incidents at a local Walmart, a hospital and a mall in recent months.

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured during the shooting. Bergquist died a day after exchanging gunfire with Boise police officers during the Oct. 25 Boise Towne Square mall attack.